Whac-A-Mole founder selling NC equestrian estate

MORGANTON, N.C. — A sweeping equestrian estate in the foothills of the western North Carolina mountains is one of the state’s most expensive real estate listings of its kind currently up for sale.

Called Double C Acres and priced at $5.9 million, the 211-acre estate in Morganton came on the market in mid-March as that rural city’s priciest residential real estate listing on record, according to listing brokerage Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.

The property on Pax Hill Road is owned by Bob and Joyce Cassata. Bob Cassata is the founder of Bob’s Space Racers, a Florida-based company that makes arcade and amusement-park games and might be best known for bringing to market Whac-A-Mole decades ago.

