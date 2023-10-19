What it takes to be in top 1% of earners in Carolinas

CHARLOTTE — Being in the top 1% of earners in North Carolina requires nearly $79,000 more than it did back in 2015.

That’s according to data from the Internal Revenue Service, which shows the cutoff for each adjusted gross income by percentile per state. The data is based on the 2020 tax year and percentiles are based on total tax filers, so they don’t distinguish by marital or household status.

In North Carolina, the cutoff for being in the top 1% of earners was $481,474 in 2020, a 19.6% bump over 2015′s cutoff of $402,565.

The cutoff in South Carolina was $437,319 in 2020.

