Whataburger snags site for next restaurant here

By Charlotte Business Journal

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Whataburger is expanding its restaurant development pipeline in the Charlotte market.

The Texas-based burger chain’s website now lists a restaurant at 604 River Highway in Mooresville — though the company declined to comment on plans for that location. The site was previously home to O’Charley’s restaurant.

The town of Mooresville has issued a $2 million building permit for that 1.68-acre parcel. Project documents call “for renovation of an existing restaurant to a new provider.”

