‘What’s your E’: Hundreds of CMS students celebrated at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools celebrated hundreds of graduates at Bank of America Stadium Thursday morning.

The celebration, called “What’s your E?,” focused on students with one of the three E’s: enrolled in higher education, employed at a full-time job, or enlisted in the military.

The ceremony was held for over 600 students who attended more than 30 schools.

The district said it will be tracking the immediate success of the graduates who were enrolled in the program in order to replicate the process for future students.

“You are also inspiring other students to follow in your footsteps. So, you all are a role model for other generations to come,” said CMS Superintendent Crystal Hill.

Program participant Cameron Penasota said their next step will be learning to be a pilot at Hampton University.

The former Olympic High School student said they were honored to be seen as a CMS success story.

“I think that’s really important because I also want to bring more awareness of being a pilot to other Black people because I think it’s not shared. I think some careers, like being a pilot, people don’t really know about,” Penasota explained.

The district said the plan is to track the program until 2029.

