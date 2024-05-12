Where are CLT’s most popular US destinations

CHARLOTTE — A Florida city known for its assortment of amusement parks clocked in as the most traveled destination from Charlotte Douglas International Airport in 2023.

Orlando ranked as the top destination at CLT last year based on number of departures. Airport officials recently provided that data to CBJ.

Charlotte Douglas recorded more than 5,500 departures to Orlando International Airport in 2023. Those routes were served by three carriers — American Airlines, which accounts for nearly 90% of flights at CLT, as well as low-cost airlines Frontier and Spirit.

CLT’s total departures to Orlando International Airport last year grew 20% from 4,652 in 2022.

