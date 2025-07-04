Where Charlotte FC ranks among MLS teams

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC returns to Bank of America Stadium on Saturday after a 42-day absence from their home field. The match against Columbus marks the midpoint of the regular season home schedule — and Charlotte FC once again ranks second in Major League Soccer in attendance.

The team’s extended absence stems, in large part, from FIFA Club World Cup matches and preparation for those matches, which ate up a significant chunk of June at BofA Stadium.

Club World Cup matches concluded Monday; Charlotte’s four-game FIFA slate attracted an average of 36,374 per match, higher than the event’s overall average of 35,000 through July 1. The 63-match tournament concludes July 13 in New Jersey.

The June 22 Club World Cup game here, between Real Madrid and Pachuca, generated the second highest attendance (70,248) of any match to date, trailing only an Atlético de Madrid-Paris Saint-Germain game at the Rose Bowl (80,619).

Charlotte FC remains among the best supported teams in MLS despite an 8% decline in 2024 from the previous year — and another dip so far this season.

