Where Davidson ranks among most expensive colleges in North Carolina

DAVIDSON, N.C. — The cost of attending college is rising across the country, including in North Carolina.

Nationally, the cost of attendance rose about 30% on average between 2013 and 2023. That’s according to a Business Journals analysis of Department of Education data, which shows how the total cost of attendance is evolving at American universities and also revealed the nation’s most expensive schools.

North Carolina’s most expensive schools — Wake Forest University, Duke University and Davidson College — outpaced that as costs increased 38% to 42% over the past decade.

The total cost to attend Davidson College, about 21 miles north of Charlotte, is $75,865. That figure has increased by $20,935 since 2013 — the fourth-largest jump in the state.

