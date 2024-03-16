Which counties are driving growth here?

CHARLOTTE — Lancaster County continues to be the fastest-growing area in the Charlotte metro, the newest U.S. Census Bureau population estimates show.

That South Carolina county saw its population grow 3.3% between July 1, 2022, and 2023, according to Census figures released this week. During that one year, Lancaster County added nearly 3,500 residents to reach an estimated population of 108,215 people.

About 40 miles south of Charlotte, Lancaster County has been experiencing a development boom to accommodate that growth. It’s one of several counties surrounding Charlotte that are driving the local metro’s population growth.

North Carolina’s Union and Lincoln counties are not far behind.

