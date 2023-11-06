Which local public, charter high schools have the best ACT scores?

CHARLOTTE — The ACT is a national college readiness examination that evaluates students in English, mathematics, reading and science. CBJ has compiled a list of Charlotte-area public high schools by their average composite scores in those four subject areas.

Included are all public and charter schools in Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Mecklenburg and Union counties in North Carolina and Lancaster and York counties in South Carolina with a composite score available. North Carolina administers the ACT to all juniors every spring. South Carolina reports the scores of graduating seniors.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ Providence High School had the highest composite score among Charlotte-area schools, with a 24.5.

For comparison, the 100,261 students in grade 11 who took the ACT test across North Carolina in 2022-23 had an average overall composite mean score of 18.2 out of a possible 36.

