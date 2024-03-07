Local

Which local restaurants didn’t make the grade?

By Charlotte Business Journal

FILE: Restaurant (VALZHINA)

By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County.

Inspector finds live roaches in meat grinder at Chinese food restaurant in Charlotte

Establishments listed in this review received grades of either a “B” or “C”, or below a 90 when inspected during February, according to data pulled March 4 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile food operators, and push carts are included in this review.

A total of 683 such establishments, 10 of which scored below a 90, were inspected in Mecklenburg County last month. For those with a “B” or “C” grade in February that have since been reinspected, the updated score is noted in the summary.

Among the restaurants that scored below an “A” are a South End taco joint, a hotel near the airport and several chain restaurants. Check out the list on CBJ’s website here.




©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read