Which local restaurants didn’t make the grade?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County.

Establishments listed in this review received grades of either a “B” or “C”, or below a 90 when inspected during February, according to data pulled March 4 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile food operators, and push carts are included in this review.

A total of 683 such establishments, 10 of which scored below a 90, were inspected in Mecklenburg County last month. For those with a “B” or “C” grade in February that have since been reinspected, the updated score is noted in the summary.

Among the restaurants that scored below an “A” are a South End taco joint, a hotel near the airport and several chain restaurants. Check out the list on CBJ’s website here.













