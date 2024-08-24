Which local restaurants didn’t make the grade?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County.

Establishments listed in this review received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of July, according to data pulled Aug. 2 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.

A total of 916 such establishments, 20 of which scored below a 90, were inspected in Mecklenburg County last month.

Those with a “B” or “C” grade in July range from a wine bar in south Charlotte to a deli in the University area to a chain restaurant in Pineville, among others.

