Why are Charlotte-area country clubs on spending sprees?

CHARLOTTE — On a breezy first day of summer, a group of middle-school-aged kids gathered near the Mission-style clubhouse at Firethorne Country Club to practice chipping.

Call it a summer vacation day of digital detox, but players of all generations are headed to the course.

Fueled by pandemic-era social distancing that raised golf’s appeal and energized by a demographic boost from maturing millennials, golf club membership is on the upswing. The environment of strong market fundamentals has Charlotte clubs plowing capital back into their courses, amenities, facilities, food and beverage operations and, of course, pickleball courts.

“As terrible as Covid was, it was equally great for golf,” says Brian Reppart, the new general manager at Firethorne in Marvin. “For many people, it prompted them to use the club they already belonged to, and clubs became more resort-style as members chose to stay closer to home.”

Firethorne will renovate its 25-year-old course this fall, converting to more heat-resistant greens and returning the undulating fairways to their original widths. The course remake follows clubhouse updates.

