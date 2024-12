NORTH CAROLINA — Several schools in North Carolina continued to be impacted by winter weather on Wednesday morning.

Schools in Ashe, Alexander, Iredell-Statesville, Rowan-Salisbury, and Watauga counties operated on a two-hour delay for students and staff.

Schools in Avery County, however, operated on a remote learning day.

VIDEO: Charlotte experiences first snow in almost 3 years

