Woman accused of leaving animals alone at home for weeks

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County woman is accused of leaving animals alone at her home for weeks.

Investigators said they found several neglected dogs and ducks at a home on Upland Trail in November 2023.

The owner, Grace Horne, told investigators she had left the animals at the home for about a month.

Neighbors reported multiple ducks and chickens had died on the property.

Horne faces 14 animal cruelty charges and four charges of felony death by starvation.

Three dogs were taken to the shelter and have been adopted out to new homes.

