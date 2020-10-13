Woman arrested after shooting man sitting in back of patrol car, police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are investigating after police say a woman shot a man while he was in the back of a patrol car Tuesday afternoon in Gaston County.
According to Cramerton police, officers responded around 12:15 p.m. to a call about a man who was armed with a gun outside the Hampton Meadows apartment complex off Mayflower Avenue. They believe the gun was related to a domestic situation between him and another man.
When officers got there, they said they didn’t find a gun, but they put the man in the back of a patrol car with the window partially rolled down.
That’s when a woman walked out from between two apartments, went over to the police car and shot him in the chest and hand. Police said the man was rushed to a hospital for surgery and is in stable condition.
The responding officers were all near the patrol car when the shooting happened, but said they were unable to stop the woman in time.
She complied with their orders to drop the gun and was taken into custody, according to police. They have not said if she is facing any charges.
“It is somewhat bold of someone to approach an individual who is being detained in a patrol car and take an opportunity to shoot them,” said Gaston County police chief Joseph Ramey.
It’s unclear what led to the shooting or if the woman and man knew each other. No names have been released.
The Gaston County Police Department is investigating what the Cramerton police officers were doing at the time of the shooting.
No officers were hurt.
