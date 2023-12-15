Woman arrested on drug charges in Lincoln County, police say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A woman has been arrested on drug charges Thursday following a lengthy investigation, according to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

In June 2022, deputies received reports that 53-year-old Mary Carpenter Fletcher was selling large amounts of hydrocodone in and around the Lincoln County area.

At a later date, an undercover officer was then able to make large purchases of hydrocodone from Fletcher.

In August 2023, the case went to the Lincoln County Grand Jury, and indictments were handed down for Fletcher’s arrest.

On Dec. 14, Fletcher was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Service Regional Fugitive Task Force and brought back to Lincoln County.

She is facing charges for four counts of trafficking by transport, possession, and sale of hydrocodone. She is being held at Harven A. Crouse Detention under a $300,000 secured bond.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division said the investigation into this case is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

