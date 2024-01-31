Woman arrested following traffic stop in Lincolnton, deputies say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A woman has been arrested after drugs were discovered during a traffic stop in Lincolnton two weeks ago.

On Jan. 19, deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on South Aspen Street.

During the stop, K-9 officers were alerted to the presence of illegal drugs in the vehicle.

A search was then conducted and deputies seized 13 and a half ounces of methamphetamine, 13 grams of marijuana, and a firearm.

Deputies said the driver of the vehicle, 50-year-old Cynthia Marie Hornbeck, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine by possession and transport, felony maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of controlled substance Schedule II (Oxycodone), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was taken to Harven A. Crouse Detention Center before being released on a $50,000 secured bond.

