Woman dead after hitting power line pole in Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A woman was found dead after hitting a utility pole in Kings Mountain on Friday afternoon.

Around 4:20 p.m. on Friday, first responders went to the 200 block of South Watterson Street where they found Linda Richardson Guevara in her car, crashed into a power pole.

She wasf ound unconscious and not breathing. First responders tried immediate life resuscitation measures but were unsuccessful, according to a press release by the Kings Mountain Police Department.

Guevara was from Grover and was 43 years old.

The Kings Mountain Fire Department and Cleveland County Emergency Medical Services assisted in the incident.

The investigation into the crash is still active. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective C.E. Pitman at 704-743-0444.

