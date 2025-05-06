Woman gets 8 years for hitting probation officers with car in Monroe

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A woman pleaded guilty to hitting two probation officers with her car while her children were inside.

The incident occurred in Monroe on November 29, 2023.

At the time, 33-year-old Tanae Ramsey had been told by her probation officer that she needed an ankle monitor for violating her probation.

Ramsey then hit two officers with her car before leaving the scene. She was later arrested, according to reports.

On May 6, 2025, Ramsey pleaded guilty on the day her trial was set to begin.

She will spend nearly eight years in prison, according to the district attorney for Union County.

