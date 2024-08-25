Woman hits police cruiser evading police in Morganton, officials say

MORGANTON, N.C. — One woman is in custody after police say she struck a police patrol car in an attempt to get away from police.

Police say they were called to the area of a pub in downtown Morganton around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night for a reported hit and run.

The suspect vehicle was located a short time later in the parking lot of Ingle’s on Carbon City Road according to police.

Officers say the driver was not cooperating with their commands and seemed to be impaired.

The driver, identified as Cassandra Queen of Lexington, N.C., was asked to exit her vehicle but would not according to officials.

Police say when she was told that she was under arrest she put her car in reverse ramming an officer’s patrol car and drove out of the parking lot in attempt to escape officers.

According to officials Queen led officers on a pursuit driving erratically on Jamestown road and eventually on Interstate 40 failing stop for officers’ lights and sirens.

A trooper with highway patrol then deployed a tire deflation device which ultimately caused the suspect’s vehicle to become disabled just past the Enola Road (104) exit.

Queen was then taken into custody and charged with driving while impaired, hit and run, resisting a public officer, and various other reckless driving charges.

Queen’s license was already suspended for previous driving while impaired offenses and was transferred to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $24,000 secured bond.

