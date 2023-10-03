Woman hopes phone with glucose monitor is among stash found by NC troopers

CHARLOTTE — A traffic stop on Interstate 77 in Iredell County led to the discovery of more than 150 cell phones, and one victim is hoping her lifeline is among the seized stash.

Investigators say 20 of the phones were stolen from the Lost Lands music festival in Ohio. Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz spoke with one woman who lost her phone at that festival, and she’s now desperate to get it back.

Bryanna Molina traveled from Texas to the Electronic Dance Music festival in September, but the fun times quickly turned into a nightmare while watching one of her favorite artists.

“It was my first big festival,” Molina told Sáenz. “I looked down at my fanny pack to get my phone to see what my glucose level, and I realized my phone was missing. My fanny pack was wide open, and some of my belongings scattered on the floor.”

For Molina, her phone is more than just a device for calls, text messages, and social media. Living with diabetes, she uses her phone to check her glucose levels via Bluetooth connected to a device on her.

“Which is stressful because it can be a very dangerous disease.”

Days later, North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers pulled over a car for speeding along I-77, and they found 152 cell phones. Four people from Orlando, Florida, were arrested and charged with 20 counts each of possession of stolen property.

Molina hopes one of the phones is hers.

“It is a very serious thing to lose your phone, especially when it is so important to your health,” Molina said.

Investigators are still working on the case and trying to see where the other 132 phones are from.

Molina has been in touch with detectives, and they know how desperate she is. She says, for now, she’s pricking her finger every time she needs to check her glucose levels until she gets her phone back.

