Woman killed in Morganton apartment fire; SBI investigates

MORGANTON, N.C. — A 51-year-old woman died Sunday morning when a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Morganton, The News-Herald reported.

The Morganton Department of Public Safety was called to Forest View Apartments on Lenoir Road shortly after 6 a.m. for a reported fire, said Assistant Chief Ryan Lander.

Officials identified the victim as Pricilla Deeli Perez Febus, the newspaper reported.

The fire started in an end unit.

Families were displaced and The American Red Cross is helping them.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist with the investigation, officials said.

