Woman killed in motorcycle accident in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A woman has died following a motorcycle accident Tuesday evening, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

The incident occurred just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Celanese Road and Mount Gallant Road.

Police said a 2013 Toyota Tundra was traveling south on Celanese Road when it attempted to make a left turn onto Mount Gallant Road. As the truck made the turn, it collided with the 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling north on Celanese Road.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 49-year-old woman, was taken from the scene to Piedmont Medical Center, where she later died.

On Friday, police identified the victim as Ashley Bracey.

The crash is still under investigation, and police say autopsy and toxicology results are still pending.

