Woman killed in two-vehicle collision in Alexander County, troopers say

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A woman has died following a two-vehicle collision in Alexander County Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at approximately 9:15 a.m. on US 64 near Liberty Grove Church Road.

Troopers said a 2018 Toyota C-HR was attempting to turn left from a private driveway when it pulled into the path of a 2003 Ford F-350.

The driver of the Toyota, 79-year-old Omie Troxell Echerd, died at the scene. The driver of the Ford did not receive any injuries, according to troopers.

Troopers said an initial investigation does not indicate impairment to be a contributing factor in this case and no charges will be filed.

VIDEO: Woman killed in crash on I-40 near Morganton

Woman killed in crash on I-40 near Morganton









©2023 Cox Media Group