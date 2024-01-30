Woman missing, last seen near Lincolnton camper

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Deputies are asking for help finding a missing Lincoln County woman.

Taylor Hope Unell, 31, was last seen around 7:25 a.m. on Monday at her camper on Imperial Lane in Lincolnton.

Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department say Unell’s mother called on Monday saying to report her as missing. She said her boyfriend was the last person to see her.

Unell has blond hair and blue eyes and stands 5 feet 3 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a Mr. Sparky shirt, a dark jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

She drives a 2004 Chevrolet Impala that has a dent near the driver’s side headlight.

The car has an unknown Virginia license plate number.

Anyone with information about Unell is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050.

