Woman pleads guilty to hitting, killing 13-year-old in 2021 crash

CHARLOTTE — A woman has pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a teenager with her SUV back in 2021.

It happened on June 27 of that year in northeast Charlotte. Police responded to the crash on East W.T. Harris Boulevard just after 2 a.m.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigators, 13-year-old Kevin Gaviel Osorto was walking along the shoulder of W.T. Harris Boulevard when he was hit by a car.

Osorto died at the scene.

The next day, officers spotted a Chevy Equinox parked in a gravel driveway on The Plaza, not far from the crash scene. That car, which belonged to Tamika Powell, matched the description given to detectives.

Powell was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run and involuntary manslaughter.

Earlier this month, Powell pleaded guilty to hit and run resulting in serious injury or death and misdemeanor death by vehicle. The 37-year-old was sentenced to 5 to 15 months in prison. However, that sentence was suspended upon Powell’s completion of three years of supervised probation.

