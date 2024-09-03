Woman says new reward to find son’s killer was announced on his birthday

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — A Gaston County woman says a newly-announced reward to find her son’s killer came on his birthday. On Aug. 29, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Uriah McCree would have turned 21 the day Christina Michaels said the governor gave hope to her efforts to find justice.

Channel 9′s Ken Lemon has followed the case since McCree was shot and killed on Interstate 85 on March 22, 2022.

Before, authorities were offering just $1,000 for information about the person who shot into a car, killing Uriah McCree. His mother said there were no new leads then, but she expects that to change now.

Christina Michaels said every day since her son’s death, she has waited for a call saying someone was arrested. She feels like she is closer than ever to that call with the new reward.

Police believe the shooter was in a white Dodge Charger.

In March, the district attorney sent a letter to the governor saying there are “persons of interest with known gang affiliations” and he called the possible suspects “some of the most violent offenders in Gaston County.”

Michaels believes officers just need a small tip to close this case.

“I am still pressing forward and I am still crying and praying out to God and to the justice system for answers and I’m never going to give up,” she said. “I’m never going to give up hope and I’m never going to give up. I will receive justice for him one day.”

Lemon is reaching out to police to see if the reward has yielded any new clues over the holiday weekend.

