Woman shoots man who broke into home and assaulted her, police say

STANLEY, N.C. — A woman who shot a man to defend herself during a home invasion earlier this month won’t face criminal charges, Gaston County police said on Friday.

Now, the suspected attacker is in custody after being released from the hospital.

The Gaston County Police Department said it happened around 12:15 a.m. on April 1. Officers were called to a home on Joseph Antoon Circle in Stanley and found the woman after the suspect ran away from the home.

Police said the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Steven Lowery, ran away to Charlotte and ended up at a hospital because he had been shot during the incident.

According to the police department, Lowery is being charged with breaking and entering with the intent to terrorize, assault on a female, and injury to real property.

Lowery was arrested after he was released from the hospital, police said.

Police said the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and “determined there will be no criminal charges filed” against the victim who shot Lowery.

Police didn’t say if Lowery and the victim knew each other before the incident.

