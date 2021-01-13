Couple on the run after woman shot, killed co-worker at Hickory furniture plant, police say

HICKORY, N.C. — A woman and her husband are on the run after she shot and killed one of her co-workers Wednesday afternoon at a Hickory furniture plant, police say.
The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at TCS Design on 9th Avenue Northeast.
Investigators told Channel 9 Tangela Parker shot her coworker, 51-year-old Phelifia Marlow, during a dispute and then left the scene with her husband, Eric Parker. Marlow was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem, where she later died.
Workers described hearing two shots and said the plant went under lockdown.
According to police, the couple was last seen leaving the business in a beige 2019 Honda CRV displaying North Carolina tag FAM5669. They should be considered armed and dangerous.
Tangela Parker is wanted for first-degree murder. Eric Parker is wanted for accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.
Anyone with information on the couple’s location is asked to contact Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.
