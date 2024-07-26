Woman struck, killed by train in southwest Charlotte, police

CHARLOTTE — A 37-year-old woman was struck and killed by a Norfolk Southern train Friday morning in southwest Charlotte, police said.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. on Peachtree Drive at Marshall Air Drive.

Preliminary reports indicated that Jeanna Wolfe was lying on the tracks when she was struck.

Wolfe died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

