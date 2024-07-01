Woman took pictures, recorded video of child’s sexual abuse, investigators say

CHARLOTTE — A woman accused of heinous acts against a child has been arrested and taken to jail in Charlotte.

Rhonna Horton, 24, is charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and indecent liberties with a minor.

Investigators said she took pictures and videos showing her sexually abusing a child between 4 and 6 years old.

Court documents show Homeland Security investigators were tipped off by police in Australia because the images and video popped up there.

Channel 9 is working to learn if there is any relation between Horton and the child.

