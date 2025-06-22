Work on apartments, townhomes in Mooresville wraps

CHARLOTTE — A large new residential project has been completed near the Lake Norman waterfront.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. and Charlotte-based The Spectrum Cos. opened their Avalon Lake Norman development in Iredell County. The community includes 345 apartments and townhomes at 170 Caspian Place, west of Mooresville. The first residents recently moved in there.

Avalon Lake Norman includes 47 townhomes and nearly 300 apartments for rent, with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Its clubhouse has coworking space, a two-story fitness center and a private pool deck.

The development is just off N.C. Highway 150 and about a mile north of Lake Norman High School.

