Yearlong narcotics investigation leads to major meth seizure in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Connie Louise Stokes, 41, following a yearlong narcotics investigation that led to the seizure of over 100 grams of methamphetamine.

The investigation, conducted by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, culminated in the execution of a search warrant at 1401 Highland Bluff Court.

There, an additional 14 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and U.S. currency were seized.

During the investigation, undercover drug buys were conducted, along with countless hours of surveillance, traffic stops, and several interviews with known drug users.

Stokes faces multiple charges, including trafficking methamphetamine, selling or delivering methamphetamine, and possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine. She was then taken to the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center.

On October 7, Stokes appeared before a Lincoln County District Court judge and was given a $1.125 million bond.

VIDEO: Meth, marijuana seized after Catawba County case, driver facing trafficking charges

