York Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating first homicide of 2021 after teen shot, killed

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating its first homicide of the year after an 18-year-old was shot and killed Saturday night.
The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. on McShae Road in Rock Hill.
Deputies said an 18-year-old was shot and taken to hospital, where he later died.
Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting, and they do not have any suspects in custody. Investigators believe this was not a random act of violence.
If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059.
Deputies said at this time, it does not appear this case is connected to a shooting that took place several hours earlier in the city of Rock Hill off Byars Street.
In that case, a 17-year-old and 18-year-old were shot outside a house and taken to the hospital, where they later died. No arrests have been made.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
