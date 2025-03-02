York County Coroner investigating death from work-related incident at Meritor, Inc.

YORK, S.C. — York County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death at Piedmont Medical Center after an incident at Meritor, Inc. on Friday.

The Coroner’s Office responded to the Piedmont Medical Center to investigate the death of Stewart Campbell.

The 35-year-old from Sharon, S.C. died on the floor. He was transported to the medical center from Meritor, Inc. in York County, according to the Coroner’s Office.

The office said it will be conducting an autopsy and toxicology later this week.

The death is under investigation, the York County Coroner’s Office said.

No further information has been provided at this time.

