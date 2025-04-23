York County deputies ask for public’s help in finding mother, baby girl

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a mother and her four-month-old baby girl.

Nicole Gould lives on Woodlawn Street in Sharon, deputies said, and was last heard from on Easter Sunday.

Officials said they just want to make sure she and her baby girl are OK.

If you have any information that could help, deputies said to call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059.

