York County deputies search for accidentally released inmate

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was accidentally released from the county jail.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said John Michael Snipes, 40, was released Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. due to a clerical error.

Authorities said an officer didn’t print Snipes’ sentencing sheet because they were helping with a different medical emergency in the booking area. Court paperwork came in shortly afterward, the sheriff’s office said, and initial sentence sheets weren’t printed out.

According to the sheriff’s office, Snipes was sentenced to seven years in prison for a second offense of possession of methamphetamine charges. He had turned himself in for failing to appear on the possession charge, which resulted in the sentence

Snipes was supposed to be taken to a South Carolina Department of Corrections facility when he was released.

“This incident appears to be human error,” Sheriff Kevin Tolson said in a statement. “We are conducting a full investigation into what transpired so we can take corrective actions to ensure this mistake is not repeated.”

The sheriff’s office said they don’t believe he is armed or a threat to the public.

Authorities have been looking for Snipes since they discovered the error. Deputies said he was last seen at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday walking toward Old York Road.

Snipes is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white button-up shirt and black pants.

Snipes was last known to be living at an apartment on Kintyre Road in Rock Hill.

If you know where he may be, call 911 or the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

