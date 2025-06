YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York County officials said Friday it has lifted the stop work order at Silfab Solar’s Fort Mill facility after meeting with company leaders.

The order, issued Monday, halted all activity at the site due to permitting concerns and a public complaint.

They say they discovered Silfab employees on site who weren’t involved in ongoing permitted construction. County leaders say the building didn’t have a certificate of occupancy.

©2025 Cox Media Group