York County residents to rally against Silfab Solar over chemical leaks

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A community group plans to protest Monday ahead of the York County council meeting to force Silfab Solar out of the neighborhood.

The protest is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

This comes after back-to-back chemicals leaks that prompted local, state, and federal investigations to find out what went wrong.

Neighbors and parents have repeatedly voiced their concerns about the solar plant, especially since it is next to Flint Hill Elementary School.

WATCH: Silfab Solar restarts assembly, chemical operations on hold

Silfab Solar restarts assembly, chemical operations on hold

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