Young leaders voice concerns at town hall

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Councilwoman Tiawana Brown, D-District 3, spearheaded a town hall meeting Thursday night so young future leaders could be heard.

“Listening to their voices and writing it into policy, the things that they’re asking us to do, that’s the seriousness of this,” Brown said.

Nine seniors from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spoke in the chambers of city hall about a specific facet they believe young people are battling.

“Most kids feel as if there’s not someone who can connect with them on a deeper level,” said student Vance Johnson. “And when you don’t have someone to talk to, I’ll say problems, they just keep on building up.”

Johnson, who was a panelist Thursday night, said he would like to see more mental wellness inside schools.

There were other topics discussed, including crime and gun violence.

Johnson said some youths will sometimes pose with guns on social media.

“And most kids think that it’s cool to do those things now, and it’s not really,” Johnson said.

Student Bobbie Forrest moderated the panel.

“If these spaces aren’t created, then there is a disconnect,” he said.

The goal was to voice how city leaders can assist and support them, Forrest said.

“Spaces like this are important because it makes us feel empowered,” Forrest said. “It gives us a sense of purpose.”

The students proposed solutions that they hope city officials will take into consideration.

“Everything that we’re speaking about, we want action,” Johnson said.

“I know they’ll walk away with truth to power, knowing that people love them, care about them,” Councilwoman Brown said.

Mayor Vi Lyles was also at the town hall and wrote a handwritten letter to the nine panelists to let them know they were seen and heard.

