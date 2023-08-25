Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Aug. 25-27

CHARLOTTE — From famous faces and outdoor movies to cheering on the home teams, here’s what’s happening in Charlotte this weekend.

Get your fill of food truck goodness and live music at the Beats ‘n Bites concert series at Stumptown Park in Matthews on Friday.

Another place where you can catch a free concert on Friday is the Jammin’ by the Tracks series under the Water Tower in downtown Waxhaw.

Watch a free outdoor movie under the stars on Friday at the Rock’n & Reel’n series where “Dog” will be shown at Pineville Lake Park. On Saturday, watch “Up” at the Stowe Park Pavilion in Belmont.

Break out your black and blue and cheer on the home teams at Bank of America Stadium where the Carolina Panthers will take on the Detroit Lions in their final preseason game on Friday, and Charlotte FC will face Los Angeles FC on Saturday.

Meet celebrities and characters from classic horror movies at the Mad Monster Expo, a three-day fan convention happening Aug. 25-27 at the Embassy Suites in Concord. In addition to celebrity meet and greets, there will be vendors selling collectibles and memorabilia, seminars and speaker panels.

Join the Town of Huntersville as it continues to celebrate its 150th year. On Saturday, the party happens at Primal Brewing where there will be live music, food trucks, and other festivities.

Have a ball with the Charlotte Knights as they take on Memphis at Truist Field this weekend. There will be a doubleheader on Saturday — dog owners can bring their 4-legged friends to the afternoon game and there will be fireworks following the game that night. On Sunday, kids can run the bases after the game.

See Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden glow during its Summer Lights exhibition, which features thousands of shimmering lights. The display runs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 2.

Satisfy your sweet tooth at Dessert Wars Charlotte, which is happening Saturday at the Park Expo.

Join Town Brewing for its End of Summer Market on Saturday where there will be vendors, live music and artists. The brewery will also be celebrating being named the Queen City’s best beer by Charlotte Magazine for its Broken Tarted. There will be food pairings, including the Broken Tarted cheesecake.

Ride or walk to help raise money to end local hunger at the 12th annual Tour de Turns at the Carmel Road Neighborhood Park on Saturday. The event is open to all skill levels and there are routes for bicyclists and walkers. All proceeds go to Loaves & Fishes and Friendship Trays.

Shop from local vendors and enjoy live music at Front Porch Fest @ LoSo on Sunday at Protagonist South End.

Listen to live music and grab a bite from a food truck at the Mint Museum Randolph’s monthly Party in the Park on Sunday. Admission to the museum is free during the event.

It’s the last weekend to get a deal on specialty burgers during CLT Burger Week, which wraps up on Sunday. Burgers cost $7 at participating restaurants during the promotion.

