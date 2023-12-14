Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Dec. 15-17

CHARLOTTE — From holiday shows and Cirque du Soleil to cheering on the home teams, here’s what’s happening in Charlotte this weekend.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

See amazing acrobatics and colorful performers at Cirque du Soleil’s “Bazzar.” The show opens Friday under the big top at Charlotte Motor Speedway and runs through Jan. 12

Step into a world of pure imagination when “Wonka” opens at the IMAX Dome Theatre at Discovery Place Science this weekend. Showtimes run through Dec. 21.

Bundle up and take your crew to Optimist Hall where we hear snow will be falling on Friday. Holiday music will fill the air and Paradiso Plant Shop will host wreath-making workshops (registration is required for the workshop).

Enjoy a nighttime avian adventure at the Carolina Raptor Center’s Owl Prowl on Friday. The event is recommended for ages 6 and older.

Cheer on the Charlotte Checkers at Bojangles Coliseum on Friday and Saturday when they take on Bridgeport. Donate a new toy at the game and you’ll receive a free ticket to their game on Jan. 12.

The Spectrum Center will be buzzing when the Charlotte Hornets take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday and the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

Enjoy the sounds of the season at the Charlotte Symphony Holiday Pops at Knight Theater. Performances will run from Friday through Sunday.

See live performances, take a free photo with Santa, and enjoy holiday-themed activities at the North Carolina Christmas Festival, which is happening at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center on Saturday.

Other holiday performances and happenings include:

Charlotte Ballet is performing “Nutcracker” at Belk Theater through Dec. 23.

The Mint Hill Mingle & Jingle will be held at Veterans Memorial Park on Friday.

The Catawba Nation Christmas Parade will take place in Rock Hill on Saturday.

The Christmas Electric Parade: A Festival of Lights will be held in Mount Holly on Saturday.

The 5th annual Lake Norman Christmas Lighted Boat Parade takes place on Saturday.

Divine Barrell Brewing will host an Ugly Holiday Sweater Karaoke Party on Saturday.

The 33rd annual Lake Wylie Boat Parade is happening on Saturday.

The Candy Cane Crawl and Tree Lighting featuring Mistletoe Market will be held in Plaza Midwood on Sunday.

Get ready to laugh out loud when John Mulaney takes the stage at Ovens Auditorium on Saturday.

Join the Trails and Tails Community Dog Walk on Saturday at James Boyce Park. An outdoor specialist with Mecklenburg County Parks & Recreation will lead the dog-friendly walk.

Break out your black and blue and cheer on the home team when the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

On Sunday, loyal fans of the now-shuttered Double Door Inn will gather at the Neighborhood Theatre to celebrate what would have been the venue’s 50th anniversary. The popular music club hosted its last show in 2017 after 43 years. The Spongetones, Lenny Federal Band and Shana Blake will perform.

Holiday attractions to check out include:

Holidays at the Garden at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden is open through Dec. 23.

Christmas at the Library at the Billy Graham Library is open through Dec. 23.

McAdenville will be lit up as Christmas Town USA through Dec. 26.

The Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular has returned to Ballantyne’s Backyard, and is open through Dec. 30.

The Light the Knights Festival at Truist Field in Uptown is open through Jan. 1.

The Christmas Light Extravaganza at Patriots Park in Kings Mountain is open through Jan. 1.

Speedway Christmas at Charlotte Motor Speedway is open through Jan. 7

VIDEO: Headliners announced for 3-day music festival in Charlotte

Headliners announced for 3-day music festival in Charlotte





Cox Media Group