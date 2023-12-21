Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Dec. 22-24

CHARLOTTE — It’s the weekend before Christmas and if you’re feeling festive, we’ve got a few ideas for things to see and do in Charlotte.

Get ready to laugh out loud when comedian Jon Reep brings his stand-up show to the Comedy Zone. He’ll perform five shows from Thursday through Saturday.

The circus meets the symphony at this show filled with awe-inspiring acrobatics and musical holiday favorites -- Charlotte Symphony’s Cirque de Noel will be at Knight Theater through Saturday.

Cheer on the Charlotte Checkers as they take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Bojangles Coliseum on Thursday and Friday.

Grab a chair and blanket and watch the holiday favorite “Elf” on the big screen at NoDa Brewing’s North End taproom on Friday.

Enjoy an original musical revue that tells the age-old story of the reason for the season when Soulful Noel returns for its 11th year. Performances are on Friday and Saturday at Booth Playhouse.

The Spectrum Center will be buzzing when the Charlotte Hornets take on the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

Join Happy Kat Candles at Northlake on Saturday for its Grinch Photo Party. Grab a snap with the mischievous Grinch and enjoy the hot cocoa bar.

“Seinfeld” fans will want to check out the Festivus Party at Town Brewing on Saturday where you can air your grievances and enjoy a meatloaf sandwich.

Still need a few gifts? Saturday is the last day to shop for treasures at the Vintage Charlotte Holiday Pop-Up at Camp North End.

Break out your black and blue as the Carolina Panthers go for another win at home when they take on the Green Bay Packers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

If you haven’t checked it out yet, don’t miss “Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes” at Discovery Place Science, which is closing on Jan. 1. The exhibit features more than 300 original artifacts, including some of Marvel’s most iconic costumes, props and original art, much of which has never before been put on public display.

Cirque du Soleil’s “Bazzar” is playing under the big top at Charlotte Motor Speedway through Jan. 12.

Enjoy holiday-themed cocktails at El Thrifty’s Very Tiki Christmas pop-up at Optimist Hall and Hunter House and Garden’s Sugar Plum Bar.

Take a stroll through Patriots Park in Kings Mountain where you’ll find more than 1 million lights and a festive display that will remind you of Christmases long ago.

It’s your last chance to check out these holiday performances and attractions:

Charlotte Ballet is performing “Nutcracker” at Belk Theater through Saturday.

Holidays at the Garden at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden is open through Saturday.

Christmas at the Library at the Billy Graham Library is open through Saturday.

McAdenville will be lit up as Christmas Town USA through Dec. 26.

More holiday attractions to check out include:

The Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular at Ballantyne’s Backyard is open through Dec. 30.

The Light the Knights Festival at Truist Field in Uptown is open through Jan. 1.

Speedway Christmas at Charlotte Motor Speedway is open through Jan. 7

