Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Feb. 16-18

From famous faces and festivals to cheering on the home team, here's what's happening in Charlotte this weekend.

Get ready for some fun under the big top! The Do Portugal Circus opens on Friday at Route 29 Pavilion near Charlotte Motor Speedway and runs through March 3.

Meet characters from classic ‘80s television shows and movies at the Mad Monster Party at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Concord. The annual fan convention starts Friday and runs through Sunday.

Broadway fans can see the hit musical “Mean Girls” at Belk Theater this weekend. Limited tickets remain so get yours soon if you plan to go.

Discovery Place Science will host its monthly party for big kids on Friday. Adults 21 and older can enjoy cocktails, see a science show and explore the museum after hours during Science on the Rocks.

Watch gravity-defying aerial acts and tantalizing dance performances at Caroline Calouche & Co.’s “Rouge.” Performances will be at Booth Playhouse on Friday and Saturday.

The ChessKid National Festival is taking over the Charlotte Convention Center through Monday. Kids in grades K-8 can sign up for the chess tournament, plus there will be other family-friendly activities such as face painting and balloon animals.

Get a taste of Brazilian Carnaval through dance performances, live music and authentic food at the 14th annual A Night in Rio at Neighborhood Theatre on Saturday.

Need a little retail therapy? Shop from local vendors and enjoy local brews at the Maker’s Market at Fonta Flora Brewing on Saturday.

Lace up your running shoes and join the Hot Chocolate Run 5K, 10K and 15K at First Ward Park on Saturday. You’ll find sweet rewards at the finish line!

After years of hard hats and hammering, NoDa Brewing is ready to celebrate the completion of its construction project. On Saturday, the brewery will host an “End of Construction Bash” at the North End taproom that will include live music, a car smashing, and 50% off draft beers.

Grab a leash and your 4-legged best friend and head to the Whitewater Center for the Dog Days of Winter Fest on Saturday. Or check out the Trails & Tails Community Dog Walk at McDowell Nature Preserve on Saturday. The walk will be guided by an outdoor specialist with Mecklenburg County Parks & Recreation and volunteers from Friends of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Services will be there too.

If you’re considering adding a new furry friend to your family, Birdsong Brewery is hosting an Adopt Don’t Shop adoption event with the Charlotte SPCA on Saturday.

Grab your cowbell and check out the Charlotte Checkers when they take on the Springfield Thunderbirds at Bojangles Coliseum on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, the team will host a food drive and fans who donate at least five items will receive a free ticket to the game on March 8.

Next door at Ovens Auditorium, you can catch the Queen City Comedy Festival on Saturday and Blackberry Smoke on Sunday.

Race fans can get revved up for the 2024 season at the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Daytona 500 Watch Party on Sunday. The race will be broadcast on a 64-foot-wide, curved projection screen with surround sound and direct-from-track in-car video feeds of two drivers.

Have a good time for a good cause at the Kevin Shanus Charity Raffle and Pinball Tournament at Super Abari Game Bar on Sunday. Shanus died unexpectedly in October and money raised will be donated to Mental Health America of Central Carolinas.

It’s the last weekend to check out the Rail Trail Lights in South End, which features four never-before-seen interactive installations that shine brightly each night through Sunday.

