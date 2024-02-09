Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Feb. 9-11

CHARLOTTE — Celebrate Valentine’s Day, the Lunar New Year, or check out a festival or show — here’s what’s happening in Charlotte this weekend.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Wrestling fans can see all their favorites in action at WWE SmackDown at the Spectrum Center on Friday. If you can’t get a ticket to the match, check out the free Mid-Atlantic Wrestling Legends Fanfest Reunion at the Hyatt House next to the arena before SmackDown.

Celebrate the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Dragon with a lion dance performance and other entertainment at the Mint 2 Move Cultural Dance Night at the Mint Museum Uptown on Friday.

Sports fans can check out more than 100 vendors selling sports cards, Pokémon cards, and other collectibles at the 2nd annual Sports Card Show at Truist Field in Uptown on Friday and Saturday.

Blumenthal Arts is hosting a weekend full of music and dance. On Friday and Saturday, the Dance Theatre of Harlem will be at Belk Theater and the Charlotte Symphony will perform “When Rock Was Young: The Elton John Experience” at Knight Theater.

The Vietnamese cultural dance group Queen City Lion Dance will be performing at celebrations around the city this weekend, including the Chinese Lunar New Year Party at Devil’s Logic Brewing on Saturday.

The Spectrum Center will be buzzing when the Charlotte Hornets take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. The Hornets will honor Gerald Wallace for Anniversary Night.

Create a mask and join the parade at the Carnival Celebration at the Charlotte Museum of History on Saturday.

Enjoy a day filled with games, performances, art and other activities at the 7th annual North Carolina Black Heritage Festival at Cabarrus Arena & Events Center on Saturday. Find more Charlotte-area Black History Month events and programs here.

Enjoy hands-on activities and gallery tours during Family Day at McColl Center on Saturday.

Pack up the kids and head to the Independent Picture House for a morning of cartoons and milk and cookies on Saturday.

Have a sweet time at the Chocolate Festival at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Rock Hill on Saturday. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Life House Women’s Shelter.

Learn about the work it takes to care for a baby raptor, from special feeding techniques to the tools used to keep them warm, at the Carolina Raptor Center’s Baby Shower on Saturday.

Grab your sweetheart and have your photo taken by a professional photographer during Valentine’s Day Portraits at the Confetti Hearts Mural in South End on Saturday.

Another photo op in South End is the Rail Trail Lights, which features four never-before-seen interactive installations that shine brightly each night through Feb. 18.

Get ready for a day filled with all things alpaca at the Carolina Alpaca Celebration and Carolina Alpaca Parade at Cabarrus Arena and Event Center on Saturday and Sunday.

Thrifters can check out Thrift Pony’s Pink Bus Tour -- a two-day consignment shopping event at Norfolk Hall in South End on Saturday and Sunday.

If you’re lagging in your fitness goals this year, get a boost at the Queen City Fitness Games at Veterans Park on Sunday.

Get ready for the big game at the “Swelce Brunch” and Super Bowl Party at Angry Ale’s on Sunday.

VIDEO: Celebrity chef Bobby Flay’s burger restaurant coming to Charlotte

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay’s burger restaurant coming to Charlotte





Cox Media Group