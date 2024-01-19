Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Jan. 19-21

CHARLOTTE — Making plans for the weekend? Here are a few events happening around town.

Discovery Place Science will host its monthly party for big kids on Friday. Adults 21 and older can enjoy cocktails, see a science show and explore the museum after hours during Science on the Rocks.

Get ready to indulge in cool deals and sizzling meals when the winter edition of Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week kicks off Friday. During the promotion, 100 restaurants around the Charlotte metro area will offer three-course, prix fixe dining deals ranging from $30 to $50 per person.

The Spectrum Center will be buzzing with back-back nights of action this weekend when the Charlotte Hornets take on the San Antonio Spurs on Friday and the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

Camp North End is hosting not one but two free indoor movie series this winter. On Friday, the Be Kind, Rewind series will feature “Armageddon,” and on Saturday, the VHS: Vintage Horror series will show “Candyman.”

Get your fill of a comfort food favorite at the 2nd annual Mac & Cheese Throwdown at Hoptown Brewing Company in Mooresville on Saturday. Or take your appetite to Treehouse Vineyards in Monroe for its Chili Cookoff. Unfortunately, due to weather conditions forecasted for Saturday, the tethered hot air balloons will be rescheduled to a new date.

Step back in time during the living history programs at Historic Brattonsville every Saturday this month. This week will feature demonstrations of cooking, making soap and salting demonstrations.

Meet a raptor and catch a fly by at the Carolina Raptor Center’s Raptor Recess on Saturday. There will also be games along the raptor trail.

Get ready for a good time when Charlotte’s favorite dive bar, the Thirsty Beaver Saloon, celebrates its 16th anniversary on Saturday. The Loose Lugnuts will be playing.

Grab your cowbell and check out the Charlotte Checkers when they take on the Toronto Marlies at Bojangles Coliseum on Saturday and Sunday.

Get ready to rock when the pop culture phenomenon “Schoolhouse Rock Live” comes to Children’s Theatre of Charlotte. Performances are on Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 28

Can’t get enough of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift? Check out the “Swelce” Brunch at Angry Ale’s on Sunday. There will be T. Swift drink specials, live music, sing-alongs, and other festivities.

