Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Jan. 26-28

CHARLOTTE — From festivals and shows to cheering on the home team, here’s what’s happening in Charlotte this weekend.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Celebrate Black music and artistry at the Black Notes Project at Knight Theater on Friday and Saturday. The festival will feature two evening concerts as well as daytime family-friendly programming to engage the community.

The Spectrum Center will be buzzing when the Charlotte Hornets take on the Houston Rockets on Friday and the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

Grab a blanket and chair and head to Camp North for their indoor movie series. On Friday, the Be Kind, Rewind series will feature “Good Burger,” and on Saturday, the VHS: Vintage Horror series will show “The Lost Boys.”

The Counterculture Festival is also happening at Camp North End on Saturday. The non-alcoholic beverage fest and wellness-focused party features tastings, entertainment, and local vendors.

Get ready for a night of laughter and entertainment when Planet Improv and the Chuckleheads perform at Dilworth Neighborhood Grille on Saturday to celebrate their 17th anniversary.

The 20th annual Charlotte Jewish Film Festival starts on Saturday and runs through Feb. 25. The festival includes opening and closing receptions, and some of the events include Q&As with filmmakers. Films will be screened at various venues.

Explore local history and enjoy an afternoon of music and dance at the Milling Around event at the historic Hugh Torrance House in Huntersville on Saturday.

Enjoy a night at the opera when Opera Carolina performs “Madame Butterfly” at Belk Theater on Saturday and Sunday.

The iconic “Wizard of Oz” is returning to the big screen for three days only to commemorate its 85th anniversary. Screenings start Sunday and will be held at various local theaters including AMC at Carolina Pavilion and Concord Mills, Regal at Stonecrest and Birkdale, and Cinemark Movie Bistro Charlotte.

Check out the Catawba Riverkeeper’s learning series in Cramerton on Sunday. This session explores the Catawba River basin. Admission is free but registration is required.

Get your fill of good food for a good cause at the 24th annual Soup on Sunday event at Philip Van Every Culinary Arts at Central Piedmont Community College. The family-friendly tasting event helps raise much-needed funds for the hospice care and bereavement services provided by VIA Health Partners, formerly Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte.

Grab a coat and take a self-guided art tour around the Queen City. ArtWalks CLT has put together more than 25 free guides to help you tour public art across the city. You can follow the directions easily on your phone.

It’s the final weekend to indulge in cool deals and sizzling meals during Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week. Through Sunday, participating restaurants around the Charlotte metro area will offer three-course, prix fixe dining deals ranging from $30 to $50 per person.

Ready for a road trip? Check out WinterFest in Blowing Rock. There will be a chili challenge, wine tasting, ice carving demonstration, and other festivities throughout the weekend.

