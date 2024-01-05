Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Jan. 5-7

CHARLOTTE — From first Friday events to family-friendly fun, here’s what’s happening in Charlotte this weekend.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Get ready for action-packed family entertainment when the Jurassic World Live Tour roars into the Spectrum Center. There will be six shows from Friday through Sunday.

See local art, get in some retail therapy, and listen to live music at Rock Hill’s First Friday event at the Old Town Night Market. Several restaurants will have food and drink specials during the event.

The first Friday of the month in South End means it’s time for a gallery crawl. Click here for a list of galleries and this month’s featured artists.

See classical Chinese dance and stunning costumes at Shen Yun, which is playing at Belk Theater from Friday through Sunday.

If you’re still in the holiday spirit, Speedway Christmas is open through Sunday.

Get ready for a night of high-flying action when AEW makes its debut at Bojangles Coliseum on Saturday.

Enjoy a family opera experience when Opera Xpress of Opera Carolina presents “The Coyotes and the Rabbits” at the Davis Theatre in Concord on Saturday. There will also be an art activity at the Galleries at Cabarrus Arts Council.

Hear the classic music of Pink Floyd under the stars at the Schiele Museum’s planetarium when the Album Series Band performs there on Saturday.

Step back in time during the living history programs at Historic Brattonsville every Saturday this month. This week will feature demonstrations of sharpening knives and seasoning cast ironware.

Join the Charlotte Museum of History for its second annual Twelfth Night: Spirits of the Season event on Saturday where you can sample spirits from local distilleries, enjoy festive music, and learn about the history of distilling in Charlotte.

Cheer on the hometown heroes when the Charlotte Fire Department takes on the Myrtle Beach Fire Department in an outdoor hockey game at Truist Field on Saturday.

Check out the winners of the Charlotte Blues Challenge at the Neighborhood Theatre on Sunday before they make their way to Memphis to compete in the International Blues Challenge.

Break out your black and blue as the Carolina Panthers take on Tampa Bay in their last game of the season at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

Cirque du Soleil’s “Bazzar” is playing under the big top at Charlotte Motor Speedway through Jan. 14

Outdoor ice rinks that are open include the Whitewater Center, Camp North End, Birkdale Village and Old Town Rock Hill.

