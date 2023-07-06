Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte July 7-9

CHARLOTTE — From cheering on the home teams to concerts and festivals, here’s what’s happening in Charlotte this weekend.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Grab a blanket or chair and head to Ramsey Creek Beach on Friday for Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation’s free Sundown Sounds concert series.

Enjoy two stages of entertainment at the Seventh Heaven Festival at Charlotte Art League on Friday.

See local art, get in some retail therapy, and listen to live music at Rock Hill’s First Friday event at the Old Town Night Market. Several restaurants will have food and drink specials during the event.

The first Friday of the month in South End means it’s time for a gallery crawl. Click here for a list of galleries and featured artists.

Have a ball with the Charlotte Knights as they take on Jacksonville at Truist Field this weekend. There will be fireworks following the games on Friday and Saturday, and on Sunday, kids can run the bases after the game.

Broadway fans can see the musical “Six,” which is playing at Belk Theater through July 16.

Sports fans can see the best flag football teams from around the world compete in the 2023 International Federation of American Football (IFAF) Americas Continental Flag Football Championship at UNC Charlotte through Sunday. The tournament is open to the public and admission is free.

Enjoy movies, workshops, shows and parties during the 13th annual Charlotte Black Film Festival at the Hilton Charlotte University Place through Sunday.

Experience the tranquility of the Charlotte Water Lantern Festival at Symphony Park at SouthPark on Saturday.

Grab a bite from a food truck and see a free outdoor screening of “Minions: The Rise of Gru” on Saturday at The Green at Prosperity Village.

Cheer on the home team when Charlotte FC takes on Cincinnati at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday. There will be a flyover before the match and fireworks shortly after the last whistle.

Listen to a little homegrown music at the Earl Scruggs Center’s annual Pickin’ on the Square on Saturday. All ages and playing levels are welcome.

Learn the art, history and mechanics of puppetry at a live, interactive puppetry workshop at the Harvey B. Gantt Center on Saturday.

Play your favorite board games at the Potions & Pixels afternoon event at Camp North End on Saturday. The event is free to attend, and all ages are welcome.

Pack a lawn chair, your dancing shoes and your appetite for the Catawba Riverkeeper’s live music series, Jam at the Dam, on Saturday at The Boathouse.

Walk among the wild things at Repticon at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center on Saturday and Sunday.

Learn about the plant-based lifestyle and listen to live music at the Vegan Vibe music series at NoDa Brewing in North End on Sunday.

Union County residents can pick up a Small Business Passport at a local library for a chance to win a prize.

Ready for a road trip? The 67th annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games are being held through Sunday.

