Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte June 16-18

CHARLOTTE — From outdoor movies and concerts to Juneteenth and Pride events, here’s what’s happening in Charlotte this weekend.

Grab your cape and join comics fans at the Heroes Convention at the Charlotte Convention Center. See top-name artists, creators and exhibitors along with a cast of cosplay characters at the annual event from Friday through Sunday.

Kick off the weekend with a free show at the Friday Night Live concert series in downtown Belmont.

Watch a movie under the stars at Village Park in Kannapolis on Friday where “Jungle Cruise” will be showing.

Grab a bite from a food truck and enjoy live music and local art at the Front Lawn Friday event at the McColl Center.

Celebrate Juneteenth with performances and entertainment at one of these events:

- Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas in Plaza Midwood through Sunday

- Criss, Cross Mangosauce: A Juneteenth Celebration at Charlotte Museum of History on Saturday

- 4th annual For The Struggle Juneteenth Celebration at the Historic West End Corridor on Saturday

- City of Belmont’s annual Juneteenth Celebration at Stowe Park on Saturday

- Juneteenth Block Party on Saturday at Caldwell Park in Concord

- Juneteenth Celebration at Stumptown Park in Matthews on Monday

>> Click here to see more Juneteenth events

Celebrate the re-opening of Liberty Park in Mooresville with music and food on Saturday. The event is part of Mooresville’s 150th anniversary celebration.

Have a good time for a good cause at the Pride Bar Crawl in Uptown on Saturday. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Time Out Youth.

The Harvey B. Gantt Center will be buzzing Saturday during the Fresh2Death: It’s Giving Ballroom event. There will be a rooftop drag brunch, fashion show, kiki ball, workshops and panel discussion. Registration is encouraged.

Country music fans can see Dierks Bentley, Elle King and the Red Clay Strays at PNC Music Pavilion on Saturday.

Another place to listen to live music under the stars is at Music & Brews Night at Mint Hill Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday.

See Doug E. Fresh, Adina Howard and other performers at the Cultural Music Fest at Route 29 Pavilion near Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday. The event is open to adults ages 21 and older.

Join Charlotte FC and the Mad Miles Run Club to celebrate Black excellence in the Carolinas on Saturday. The event kicks off with a morning 5K that will end at a Black-owned business pop-up at the Atrium Health Dome where there will be food trucks, apparel, jewelry, artwork and other festivities.

Play games and listen to live music on South End’s main street, Camden Road, when it’s transformed into an outdoor living room on Sunday during Camden Commons.

Learn about the plant-based lifestyle and listen to live music at the Vegan Vibe music series at NoDa Brewing in North End on Sunday.

Listen to the music of Duke Ellington and the Harlem Renaissance at the Charlotte Symphony’s Summer Pops concert at Symphony Park on Sunday.

Celebrate dad with a day filled with food and fun at Armored Cow Brewery’s Brews & Brunch: A Man’s Munch on Sunday.

Or take him to Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden where there will be live music, yard games and food trucks, and dads are admitted free.

>> Click here to see more Father’s Day events

